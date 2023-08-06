Hearing on Dr Yunus’s case rule on Monday

The hearing on the rule that questioned the labour court order framing charges against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case filed over labour law violation will be held on Monday.

Earlier this morning, a petition has been filed seeking a hearing date on the rule. Following the plea, an High Court bench of Justice Quddus Zaman fixed Monday.

The Appellate Division bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Sunday (August 6) morning ordered to dispose the rule in a case filed against Dr Yunus as soon as possible. Attorney general M Amin Uddin at that time represented the state, while Barrister Abdullaha Al Mamun stood on behalf of Dr Yunus.

Earlier on August 3, the Appellate Division asked to dispose the rule within two weeks.

The other three accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, Board Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

The High Court on July 23 issued a rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others of Grameen Telecom in the case should not be scrapped.

Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, framed charges against Prof Yunus and others on June 6.

On June 21, Dr Yunus filed an application with the HC challenging the legality of the charge framing.

On September 9, 2021, SM Arifuzzaman, a labour inspector (general) of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department, filed the case with the court against the four.