Two held for burning Quran in Sylhet

Police on Monday detained two people for allegedly burning the holy Quran in Sylhet.

One of the detainees is Nurur Rahman, the chairman of Dhanupara Ideal College. The identity of the other detainee could not be known.

In this regard, Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Md Elias Sharif said a case is being filed against the two detainees for burning the Quran in the city’s Akhalia area.

The chairman of the school, Nurur Rahman Islami was associated with Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir. He is an alumnus of Kushtia Islamic University, he added.

The SMP commissioner also that the teachers, students, and other residents of the area were furious with the chairman over the burning of the Quran. “At one point, people attacked them. The chairman and the other man were heavily beaten. They were later rescued by the police.”

The situation is now under control, the commissioner said.

There was tension among local residents following Sunday night’s incident. Some locals locked the head of the college in a room at around 11:30pm.

Angry locals tried to block the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway, but the police dispersed them.

Later, the locals brought out a procession and attacked the police. Law enforcers then tried to bring the situation under control by firing sound grenades and blank rounds. Police special forces brought the situation under control after 2am.