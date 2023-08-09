50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj

Another 50 homeless families were provided houses at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the handover of 50 houses to landless and homeless families in the 4th phase of the upazila through a video conference from Ganobhaban at 10 am.

At that time, UNO Anwar Uz Zaman, upazila vice chairman Lecturer Noor Hossain, woman vice chairman Dulon Rani Talukdar, AC(Land) Sakina Akter, upazila Awami League president Sitanshu Shekhar Dhar Situ, general secretary Hasnat Hossain, engineer Al Noor Tarek were present at the virtual inauguration ceremony of the Prime Minister in the upazila parishad hall.

At the end of the inaugural session, the families have been handed over the keys to these disaster-resilient sustainable houses with modern amenities.

The landless people who were overwhelmed by getting the Prime Minister’s gift house said they never imagined that they would get such houses. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made that dream come true.