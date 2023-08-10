Oman expatriate found hanging in Sunamganj

The hanging body of an Oman expatriate has been recovered from Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Thursday.

Deceased Najar Uddin, 55, was a resident of Parbatipur village in the upazila.

Helena Begum wife of the deceased said her husband went out from the house at about 4.00am on Thursday. She started searching her husband later as he did not return to the house.

Later, Helena Begum saw her husband was hanging from the branch of a tree near the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased’s brother Nur Uddin said his brother often quarreled with his wife and they used to live in another house because of this reason.

He termed the death as suspicious and said the death might have occurred due to family feud.

Shantiganj Police Station OC Md. Khaled Chowdhury said they sent the body to Sunamganj Hospital morgue and reason behind the death could be known after autopsy.