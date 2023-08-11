Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced Shakib al Hasan as the captain for the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon BCB president Nazmul Hassan confirmed the news to reporters at his residence in the capital.

He said the World Cup and Asia Cup squad will be announced on Saturday.

The selectors will name a squad of 17 members, Papon added.

Tamim Iqbal stepped down as the captain of the ODI team on 3 August. Since then, BCB had been searching for a new captain.

In this regard, an emergency meeting of the board directors was held on August 8 to select the new captain but it ended without any official declaration.