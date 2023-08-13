Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered

The prices of soybean oil and sugar have been lowered “in response to a decline in the import cost in the international market.”

With the latest adjustment, the price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk 5 to Tk 174 per litre and also reduced the prices of packaged sugar by Tk 5 to Tk 135.

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association and the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association today adjusted the prices of soybean oil and sugar.

With the new rates effective from Monday, the price of a five-litre bottle soybean oil dropped to Tk 850 from Tk 873.

Apart from the bottled ones, price of one litre loose soybean oil went down to Tk 154 per litre.

As per the new rate, the price of loose sugar dropped to Tk 130 per kg from Tk 135 per kg and packaged sugar fell to Tk 135 per kg from Tk 140 per kg.