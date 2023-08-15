Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested ‘militants’

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit again started their operation at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday morning in search of more militant hideouts in the hilly areas.

Based on some information given by the arrested suspected militants, the team started the raid at Tattiuli village under Karmadha union of the upazila and its surrounding hilly areas.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit Chief Md Asaduzzaman is leading the operation.

Earlier, on Monday morning, local people caught 17 suspected militants from Achhkarabad Bazar under Karmadha union. Later, on information, police reached the spot and took them into custody.

The CTTC members on August 12 busted a militant den in East Taktiuli of the district and arrested 10 suspected militants from the house.