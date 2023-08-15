Sayeedi’s body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation’s graveyard

The body of former politician and lecturer Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, who died of heart attack on Monday night, was taken to his village home Pirojpur district on Tuesday morning.

Seeing the body, his followers burst into tears.

An ambulance carrying Sayeedi’s body reached on Sayeedi’s foundation premise at 10am where a large number of people have been waiting since morning.

He will be buried at his foundation’s graveyard beside his elder son after namaj-e-janaza.

Meanwhile, additional police personnel have been deployed to avert any untoward situation centring Sayeedi’s burial.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi died of a heart attack at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital in the capital around 8:40pm on Monday (August 14) where he had been undergoing treatment.

According to the prison authority sources, Delawar Hossain Sayeedi had remained in prison in Kashimpur Central Jail for a long time before receiving life-term imprisonment over Crimes Against Humanity.

On February 17, 2018, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court sentenced Delwar Hossain Sayeedi to life imprisonment for Crimes Against Humanity in 1971.

Earlier, on 29 June 2010, Delaware Hossain Sayedi was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

Later on August 2 of the same year, he was arrested in a case of crimes against humanity.