PM Sheikh Hasina rolls out universal pension scheme

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated the much-talked-about Universal Pension Scheme to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under the scheme.

She initially opened the pension scheme – Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi— joining the inaugural programme virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the morning, BSS reports.

After launching the scheme, the premier said, “We opened the Universal Pension Scheme in the Month of Mourning. Initially four schemes out of six were inaugurated today as two other schemes will be launched later”.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be happy from heaven seeing that her government is trying to give his people a beautiful and improved life, for which, he dedicated his entire life, she said.

The prime minister also exchanged views with the local public representatives, government officials and beneficiaries as three districts – Gopalganj, Bagerhat and Rangpur – and Consulate General of Bangladesh, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia- were connected to the event through a video conference.

The Pragati scheme will be applicable for private job holders, the Surokkha for self-employed persons, the Samata for low-income people and the Prabashi scheme for expatriate Bangladeshis.

The main target of the universal pension scheme is to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under its coverage and they will enjoy a lifetime pension facility after being their age 60.

The age limit for pension scheme was initially fixed at 50 years which was later revised. The people above 50 years also can enjoy pension facility after paying installments for 10 consecutive years.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder also spoke.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function while Senior Secretary of the Finance Division Fatima Yasmin gave the address of welcome.

A video documentary on the Universal Pension Scheme was also screened on the occasion.