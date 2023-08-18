BNP fears elections due to its lack of public support: Amu

The 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Friday said since the landslide defeat in 2008 general elections, the BNP has been in fear to join any elections.

“BNP fears polls. So, they are hatching various conspiracies to thwart elections. None will be allowed to go to power without polls. None will be allowed to reverse the country’s development spree,” he said while presiding over a discussion at Diploma Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka, BSS reports.

The 14-party alliance organised the programme marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

Ganatantri Party President Dr Shahadat Hossain conducted the discussion while Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) President Hasanul Haq Inu, Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Jatiya Party-JP General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Workers Party politburo member Quamrul Ahsan and Gana Azadi League leader SK Shikder spoke, among others.

Amu, also Awami League’s advisory council member, reiterated that the next national elections will be held following the constitutional provision and urged all political parties to join it.

If BNP has public support, it should contest the polls to prove it, he mentioned.

The 14-party spokesperson said several alliances have already expressed solidarity to join the polls in line with the Constitution.

Hasanul Haq Inu said whenever BNP gets any chance, it makes statement in favor of 1971 war criminals and Jamaat.

BNP never issued a single statement condemning the August 15 carnage as they are supporters of killers.

The meaning of BNP’s going to state power is that they would be given the authority to push the country towards Pakistani-style politics again, he mentioned.