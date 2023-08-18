Pension Scheme is a new trick to steal people’s money: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the newly launched “Universal Pension Scheme” is a trick to steal people’s money.

“The Awami League government has discovered a new trick to steal people’s money. They have claimed that they will provide pension. This new pension scheme is a new trick to steal money from people’s pockets. They will use the money in the voting,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a rally before launching the mass procession of Dhaka City South BNP on Friday afternoon.

The mass procession began at 3:00pm from Dayaganj which ended in front of the party’s central office at Nayapaltan parading Saidabad Bridge, Dhalpur Community Centre, Golapbagh, Maniknagar Biswa Road, Kamlapur, Bouddha Mandir, Khilgaon Rail Crossing, Shahjahanpur and Fakirapool.

Addressing the Awami League, the BNP Secretary General said, “There’re no paths for Awami League open now. There’re mountains on the north, and Bay of Bengal on the south. They have no path open to go to any direction. They also don’t have any time. Now, you resign from power, hold election under a non-party neutral caretaker government, dissolve parliament and reconstitute the Election Commission.”

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also alleged that the Awami League led government has turned the entire country into a prison. Why do they detain people? Because, they have become scared. Being afraid, the Awami League leaders’ faces have dried up. Sheikh Hasina has now stopped wearing new dresses. They have become afraid of their money laundered to the United States and Canada. The situation has now taken a worst turn. The American human rights organisations are now demanding hearing on the political situation in Bangladesh in the US Congress. Nine officials can’t go to America any more. They face serious uncertainty about their wealth in the US.

The BNP leader further alleged that the Awami League has sucked up the country looting the state coffer. Bangladesh would face extinction if the Awami League government can’t be removed. People will destroy this illegal government through a tsunami-like uprising.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, “It has become crystal clear that Sheikh Hasina would not be able to cling to power anymore. We will not take part in any election under her government. We will have to take preparations to establish our democratic rights. If India wants to keep Sheikh Hasina in power again like 2014, over 180 million people of Bangladesh would not spare it (India) this time.”

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “Awami League hurls abusive languages at the Americans in the morning, and show compliments presenting bouquets in the afternoon. They are our friends who speak about democracy in Bangladesh.”

Presided over by Dhaka City South BNP convener Abdus Salam, the rally was also addressed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, BNP’s student affairs secretary Rakibul Islam Bakul, Dhaka City South BNP’s joint convener ANM Saiful Islam, among others.

The rally was moderated by Dhaka City South BNP’s acting member secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin.