Dengue cases surpass 100,000-mark, nine deaths in a day

The death from dengue fever in the country is increasing. In the last 24 hours, Bangladesh saw hospitalization of 2,097 dengue patients.

With new cases, the number of infected people in the country has increased to one lakh two thousand 191 this year.

Besides, nine patients with dengue infection died across the country in a day. The number of dengue cases has stood at 485.

In Charge of Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Md Zahidul Islam revealed this information on Monday.

Of some 2,197 dengue infected people across the country from Sunday 8:00am to Monday 8:00am, some 872 people are the residents of the capital, the DGHS said.