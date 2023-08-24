43 products to get cash incentives for exports: BB

The government has taken a decision to provide export incentives or cash assistance to 43 products in the current fiscal year 2023-24.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday issued a circular in this regard, BSS reports.

According to the circular, exporters will receive cash incentives at the rate of one percent to 20 percent as they received in the past financial year.

Like the previous fiscal year, the export incentive applications will continue to undergo auditing by firms approved by the Bangladesh Bank and selected by the respective banks.

However, if expediting the audit process requires the appointment of additional firms, a formal application must be submitted to the central bank. This application should outline the required number of audit firms, along with the justification and essential details for the decision.