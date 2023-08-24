Man to die for killing businessman in Habiganj

A court in Habiganj district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing a businessman in Sultanshi village under Sadar upazila of the district, in 1997.

Judge of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-1, Azizul Haque pronounced the verdict in the afternoon, BSS reports.

The convict is – Abdul Wahid, a resident of the Sultanshi village under Sadar upazila.

According to the detail of the case, in the evening of June 1, 1997, businessman Abdul Hai went to the house of Abdul Wahid to ask for the due money. There was an argument between Abdul Hai and Abdul Wahid. At one point, Abdul Wahid killed Abdul Hai by stabbing him in the chest.

Younger brother of the victim Abdul Shafi filed a murder case against five people on June 2, 1997.

The investigating officer of the case, filed the charge sheet in the court against Abdul Wahid.

After examining the records and witnesses, the court found him guilty.

Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Saleh Uddin Ahmed confirmed the matter.