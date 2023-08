Mirza Abbas, wife off to Singapore for treatment

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas alongwith his wife Afroza Abbas left Dhaka for Singapore on Saturday morning for treatment.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh carrying the couple left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 8:45am.

But, it is not known about which hospital in Singapore he will be treated and when he will return home.

Earlier on Thursday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife went to Singapore for treatment.