From a ‘Will’ to a Thriving Pet Clinic Center

Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care has taken the pet care scene in Dhaka City by storm, setting a new standard for quality and compassion in the Pet clinic community.

This local venture has quickly become a staple for pet owners seeking exceptional care and services for their furry companions. Founded with a clear vision by dedicated pet enthusiast Vet Sharbari Barai in March 2021, “Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care” has emerged as more than just a pet care center – it’s an animal sanctuary and a reliable resource for pet owners.

With a range of services spanning grooming, bathing, vaccination, surgery, and even specialized care, this establishment has proven that a blend of passion and expertise can create remarkable results. The success of “Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care” can be attributed to Vet Sharbari’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of pets.

Unlike the ordinary, this center profoundly understands the emotional connection shared between humans and their pets. Every service is delivered with genuine care and a personal touch, ensuring that both pets and their owners feel valued and understood.

Speaking with the only Founder and Veterinary Doctor, Sharbari Barai, we revealed some fantastic information about the foundation story of this young women lead pet clinic.

Though being a certified Veterinary doctor with registration number- 4921, Dr. Sharbari started working in a pharmaceutical company. Well, getting employed just after a degree is no small feat. But, as an animal enthusiast person and entrepreneurship soul, the veterinary doctor could not stay far from furry animals for long.

While the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, she has discovered that people’s attraction and love for pet animals is enormous. Almost everyone started taking cats, rabbits, dogs, or birds as pet animals to recover from the loneliness of that critical period.

And with that information, she realized that the pet owners of Dhaka city need an innovative and caring pet clinic that can support both the pet owners and their furry animals. She grasps the significance of enlightening pet owners about disease prevention, transcending mere animal care to empower owners with knowledge rather than simply tending to pets when they’re unwell.

This unique and careful idea made the pet care center one of the most successful and fast-evolving pet centers in Dhaka city. The vet not only provides services and consultation in Dhaka, but she also provides treatments through the Internet as well. Till now, Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care has treated more than four thousand pet animals in her House # 496, L # 9, Baridhara DOHS, Dhaka-1206 pet clinic.

Not only that, the pet center does not compromise with the use of technology as well. Around 30 thousands of people are engaged with this clinic through the Facebook community. Dr. Sharbari shares engaging and helpful posts through articles and short videos on this clinic’s Facebook page. This helps her patient owners, including other pet lovers, grasp expert knowledge while scrolling through their social media accounts. Additionally, it assists them to recognize their pet’s diseases and ensure their well-being more effectively.

Speaking with the founder of Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care, it’s evident that her passion for animals goes beyond business. She shared, “Our goal was to create a place where pets could receive the same level of love and attention they get at home. We’re not just caring for pets but nurturing relationships and building trust.”

As Dhaka City witnesses the success of Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care, it’s clear that this establishment is not just a business – it’s a community hub for pet enthusiasts. With its commitment to excellence, innovation, and genuine care, Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care has proven that when passion meets purpose, exceptional success is inevitable.

In a city where pets are cherished members of families, Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care stands as a beacon of hope, setting a remarkable example for the entire pet care industry. As they continue to thrive, one thing is sure: the pawsitive impact of Dr. Sharbari’s Pet Care will be felt for years to come.