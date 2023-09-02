50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh’s independent judiciary

In an open letter on August 28 last, several Nobel laureates, politicians, businessmen and civil society members requested Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to halt the ongoing case against Dr Muhammad Yunus which was filed under the labour law of the country.

“We strongly protest such an undesirable interference on the freedom of judiciary of a sovereign nation,” said 50 editors of different national dailies of the country.

In a joint statement on Saturday, they said that Bangladesh’s judiciary is completely independent according to the section 94(4) of the constitution of the country. “We think that they are interfering on the Bangladesh’s independent judicial system unethically, unlawfully and unconstitutionally through sending such an open letter. Such a letter is totally contrary to the rights given to the labourers under the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Bangladesh labour laws.”

The editors observed that such a statement or letter by the internationally renowned Nobel laureates was absolutely undesirable and unethical. The demand that an individual cannot be implicated and tried if he commits a crime is contrary to justice and rule of law. “We think that they made such a demand without knowing about his case fully. So, either they or their representatives can come to Bangladesh to see whether Dr Yunus is harassed in the case. Our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also invited them and we support her.”

In the same letter, the comments made on Bangladesh’s democracy and election amount to direct interference against an independent and sovereign state. “As the citizens of an independent country achieved through a great liberation war, people of Bangladesh would never accept such humiliating, undesirable and unlawful interference of any quarter in any way.”

“We call upon all concerned to show respect to the Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty, independent judiciary and workers’ rights,” they said.

The signatories to the statement are:

1. Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor, Daily Observer

2. Golam Rahman, Editor, Ajker Patrika

3. Tasmima Hossain, Editor, Ittefaq

4. Abul Kalam Azad, Chief Editor, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

