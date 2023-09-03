Prime Bank customers to enjoy massive discounts at Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort

Prime Bankhas recently announced a strategic partnership with Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort, a renowned and prestigious resort in the country. The agreement signed at the Prime Bank head office premise will ensure that Prime Bank customers can avail preferential benefits at the Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy up to 56% discounts on room rentand 10% discount on A-La-Carte& setmenuat the esteemed Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Syed Yameenul Huq, Executive Assistant Manager & In-charge – Sales & Marketing, Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort, signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on behalf of their respective organizations. Tamanna Quadry, Head of Priority Banking, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards & Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank and Md. Ashekur Rahman Dipu, Assistant Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing, Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.