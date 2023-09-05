9 burnt in Sylhet CNG filling station explosion

At least nine people including pedestrians were burnt as a fire broke out in a CNG filling station at Mirabazar in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Witnesses said the generator of Biroti filling station suddenly exploded with a loud noise around 7:00pm. This caused the generator to catch fire and the fire soon spread to the adjoining area. Locals immediately started extinguishing the fire and informed the fire service.

Sylhet Fire Service Senior Station Officer Md Belal Hossain said “After receiving information on the CNG filling station, we rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.”

A burnt person was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital with serious injuries, he said, adding the locals also hospitalised several others.

Five of the nine injured were employees of the CNG filling station. Besides, the remaining others are pedestrians.

Mohammad Ali Mahmud, Officer-in-Charge of Sylhet Kotwali Police Station, said “We are on the spot. So far, several people have been rescued and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital.”