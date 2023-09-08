Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he had very fruitful bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

“Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more,” he tweeted.

The two leaders held the bilateral meeting at the Indian prime minister’s official residence in the afternoon, hours after the Bangladesh premier arrived in New Delhi on a three-visit to attend the G-20 Summit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart, BSS reports.

Bangabandhu’s youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana is accompanying her elder sister Sheikh Hasina.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12:40pm local time (1:10pm BD time).

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the Bangladesh prime minister. She was received by Indian Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh.

A cultural team also performed a welcome dance at the airport.