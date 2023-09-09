Mymensingh medical interns call off work abstention for patients

Interns of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Saturday have called off their work abstention two days after they went on the strike following a clash with police and relatives of a patient over their alleged negligence in duty.

According to a media release signed by MMCH Intern Physicians’ Council President Dr Mahidul Huq and General Secretary Dr Protik Biswas said they withdrew the strike and would join work from tomorrow (Sunday) morning considering sufferings of the patients and their attendants.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Masum Ahmad Bhuiyah assured the interns of taking exemplary actions including expulsion against the accused police personnel upon investigation, the release reads.

The interns threatened that they will go for a tougher movement once strict actions including expulsion are not taken against the accused police personnel within 15 days.

Lauding the suspension of three accused cops and divisional investigation against the rest accused, the interns said eight interns sustained eight injuries in the attack by police on that night.

On Saturday morning, general students of the MMCH staged demonstrations on the campus to press home on their seven-point demand including expulsion of the accused and ensuring security.

Brig. General Golam Ferdous, director of the hospital, said senior and mid level physicians have been continuing to provide patients with treatment since the strike.

The interns will join work from Sunday morning as they called off it, he said.

On the other hand, patients and attendants alleged that they have been deprived of getting healthcare services since the strike as only nurses were used to visiting them.

On Thursday morning, the interns went on work abstention following the clash with police and relatives of a patient over their alleged negligence in duty.

The authorities concerned formed two separate committees to investigate the incident.

Three police personnel were suspended following the incident.

Sources said a policeman, who is currently posted at Cox’s Bazar police lines, admitted his wife to ward No.14 around 11pm last on Wednesday.

An altercation began between relatives of the patient and some interns when they did not go to visit the patient despite repeated requests by the relatives.

When one of the relatives was capturing the incident on video on mobile phone, the interns tried to snatch the mobile phone set, leading to a clash.

Hearing this, police members from the hospital outpost rushed to the spot and took away the relative, who captured video, to the police outpost.

At one stage the interns vandalized the police outpost and locked into a clash with the police personnel. Some interns and two cops were injured during the clash.

Later, the hospital administration brought the situation under control.