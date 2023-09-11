Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway

A woman and his young son were killed in a road accident in Sylhet’s Osmani Nagar upazila on Sunday night.

The accident happened at about 8:30pm on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway.

The deceased were Salma Begum, 52, and his son Abdul Kaiyum, 32. They used to live at a rented house in Ilashpur area.

Eye witnesses said a private car from Sylhet ran over Salma Begum and his son at Ilashpur area while the duo were crossing the road. The woman and his son died on the spot.

Getting information, Tajpur Fire Service and Civil Defence members recovered the bodies and sent those to Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue.