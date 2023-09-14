PM Sheikh Hasina leaves for New York Sunday to attand UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave for New York on Sunday to attend the 78th session of the United National General Assembly.

She will address the general assembly session on September 22, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at a media briefing on PM’s New York visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He said that the premier will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the UNGA. The foreign minister said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to join a dinner hosted by US president Joe Biden.

Other than the foreign minister, the prime minister will be accompanied on the New York trip by health minister Zahid Maleque, the prime minister’s energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed.

World leaders will gather in New York for the opening of the 78th session of the General Assembly (UNGA 78) under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all.”

The foreign minister said that it is expected that there will be discussions particularly on resolving the prevailing food and energy crisis, unity to tackle financial uncertainties, world peace, multilateralism and effective global initiatives for sustainable development, climate change, women’s empowerment, achieving SDG, and so on.

In addition, the Rohingya problem and the matter of a permanent and sustainable solution will also be discussed, which will help put pressure on Myanmar for the repatriation of Rohingyas.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke. MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin and DGs of relevant wings were present.