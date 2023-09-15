Asia Cup : Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs

Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in their Asia Cup Super Four contest at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Bangladesh scored 265 runs with loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India scored 259 runs with loss of all wickets.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Towhid Hridoy crossed their individual fifties while making a 101-run partnership between them where Shakib played a crucial knock of 80 runs from 85 balls and Hridoy 54 from 81 balls.

Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan, later, joined and added some important runs of 44 and 29 at the end to power the team to set a target of 266 runs. Debutant bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib played a cameo of 14 off 8 during the time.

After winning toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowling first. India made five changes to his Playing XI from the Sri Lanka game.

Teams:

Bangladesh:

1 Liton Das (wk), 2 Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

India:

1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Ishan Kishan, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Prasidh Krishna.