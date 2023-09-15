Asia Cup Super four: India to Bangladesh today

India will take on Bangladesh in their third and final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Rohit Sharma’s side are already assured of a berth in the Asia Cup 2023 Final after winning their first two Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka while Bangladesh are out of the race of reaching the title clash.

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma may be tempted to make some changes for the inconsequential clash against Bangladesh.

The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah could be given a break ahead of the Asia Cup final and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which begins in India next month.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will miss the services of veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim who has been given personal time to spend with his family by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Rahim could be replaced by Afif Hossain in the match against India. Shakib al Hasan’s side could also replace out-of-form opener Mohammad Naim with Tanzid Hasan.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 2 Tanzid Hasan/Mohammad Naim, 3 Litton Das (wk), 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Hasan Mahmud.

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer/KL Rahul, 5 Ishan Kishan (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh could consider bringing in Tanzid Hasan for Naim and Afif Hossain for Mushfiqur. Litton Das could don the wicketkeeping gloves.