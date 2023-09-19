Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral

Habiganj district Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Mosharraf Hossain Arif Bappi has been relieved of his post after his 3 minutes 39 seconds obscene video clip with a girl went viral on social media.

He was relieved of from the organisation by a letter signed by BCL central president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan on Sunday.

The letter stated that the Habiganj district president Mosharraf Hossain Arif Bappi was relieved of his post for involvement in anti-disciplinary activities which tarnished the image of the organisation.

The decision to relieve was taken in an emergency meeting of the BCL central body, the statement read.

The objectionable video clip containing chatting between Bappi and a girl went viral a few days back.

After noticing it, the BCL’s central body relieved him.

Refusing the allegation, BCL leader Bappi said that he lodged a general diary with the concerned police station.