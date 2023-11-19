Jamaat has no scope of doing politics: Tania Amir

Counsel of the writ petitioner Barrister Tania Amir has said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami doesn’t exist as a political party in the wake of dismissal of its appeal at the Appellate Division of Supreme Court against cancellation of registration.

“So, Jamaat will not be able to carry on any kind of political activities from today. It will also not be able to hold any meeting or bring out any procession,” she said.

Barrister Tania Amir said, “If Jamaat carries on any kind of political activities, we will directly go to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court with a petition of contempt of court against Jamaat.”

She was talking to reporters following the Appellate Division’s order upholding the High Court’s verdict cancelling the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, dismissed the petition as the Jamaat’s lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and its Advocate-On-Record Zainul Abedin did not appear in the court on Sunday.

Jamaat’s another lawyer Advocate Mohammad Ziaur Rahman told reporters that the HC verdict on Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration with the EC would remain in force.

He filed an application in the morning seeking six-week time for the hearing as lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali did not present in the court due to ongoing hartal.

Earlier, the Appellate Division had deferred the hearing from November 6 to November 12.

In August 2013, the High Court declared Jamaat’s registration illegal following a writ petition filed in 2009 by Bangladesh Tariqat Federation’s secretary general Rezaul Huque Chanpuri and 24 others.

In the petition, he said Jamaat was a religion-based political party and it did not believe in the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.