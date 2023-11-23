TCB to procure 1.10cr litres of soybean oil from Indian company

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will purchase 11 million litres of soybean oil spending Tk 143.18 crore from an Indian company.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Wednesday approved procurement of 11 million litres of soybean oil according to the internationally approved open tender system at its 39th meeting held with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Following the meeting, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division Sayeed Mahbub Khan told the Daily Observer online that the state-run TCB will procure 11 million litres of soybean oil under the open tender method. The edible oil will be purchased from Green Nation Builders and Developers of India spending Tk 143.18 crore and each litre will cost Tk 154.96.

Earlier on November 15, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved a proposal of purchasing 50 lakh litres of soybean oil from local City Edible Oil Ltd at a cost of Tk 77.14 crore through open tender method.