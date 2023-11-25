Expatriate killed over land dispute in Sylhet

Jaintapur upazila Correspondent : An expatriate was killed in a land dispute at Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet district on Friday.

The deceased Abdus Shakur, 62, hailed from the upazila’s Dalaipara area.

Jaintapur Police Station officer-in-charge Tajul Islam said he was killed in a brawl that ensued between two groups of villagers over a piece of land.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

OC Tajul Islam said there was a dispute over the land between the deceased and his neighbours Badrul Islam and Nazrul Islam for a long time.

A case was also filed regarding the dispute in the past, he said.