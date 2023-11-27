Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been released from his contract by the Delhi Capitals ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), reports cricket website Cricbuzz.

Mustafizur was roped in by the franchise for his base price of INR two crores in the 2022 IPL auction.

The left-arm pacer has spent two seasons at the franchise, where he claimed nine wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.3.

Delhi was Mustafizur’s fourth team in the IPL. He began his IPL career with the Sunriseres Hyderabad in 2016, joined Mumbai Indians in 2018, played the 2021 edition for Rajasthan Royals before playing for Delhi for a couple of seasons.

Alongside, Mustafizur, Delhi are also set to release Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan and Rovman Powell from their contracts, according to Cricbuzz.

All IPL franchises were set to announce their retentions and releases ahead of the 2024 edition of the league by Sunday.