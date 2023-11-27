Human case of flu seen in pigs found in UK for first time

One person in the UK has been confirmed to have a strain of flu similar to viruses spreading in pigs, health officials say.

It’s the first time this strain has been detected in the UK and close contacts are now being traced.

The A(H1N2)v case was detected after a routine test at a GP surgery was analysed in a lab.

The person affected had a mild illness and has fully recovered. The source of their infection is under investigation.

There is no evidence of the flu strain spreading from person to person.

Human infections with swine flu viruses do occur – in the past 20 years there have been 50 human cases of A(H1N2)v reported around the world.

There was a case reported in the United States in August.

The infection found in the UK is slightly different from recent human cases of the flu strain globally, health officials say, but similar to viruses in UK pigs.

In 2009, there was a pandemic of swine flu in humans. It was caused by a virus spreading in pigs, birds and humans.

Meera Chand, incident director at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread.

“In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.”

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “We know that some diseases of animals can be transferred to humans – which is why high standards of animal health, welfare and biosecurity are so important.”

She said pig keepers must report any signs of swine flu in their herds to their local vet.