Sammilita Islami Oikkya Jote to join national polls

The Sammilita Islami Oikkya Jote, an alliance of eight parties, including the Bangladesh Khelafat Andalon, has announced to participate in the 12th national election slated for January 7 next year.

They also demanded an extension of the deadline for filing nominations for the election by at least 10 days as many parties have not been able to prepare well.

Advocate Khairul Islam, secretary general of Sammilita Islami Oikkya Jote, informed this at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Monday.

The eight parties are — Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Janasheba Andolan, Bangladesh Islamic Liberal Party, Bangladesh Muslim Janata Party, Bangladesh Islami Democratic Forum, and Bangladesh United Islamic Party.

Advocate Khairul Islam also urged all registered parties, including BNP, to take part in election stating that “Elections are also part of a democratic movement.”

He said some 300 candidates of the alliance will take part in the election. He expressed his hope that the Election Commission will keep its commitment in holding a free and fair election.

Meanwhile, responding to a query about the electoral symbol, the leader said they have not received any symbol yet as a case is ongoing regarding the matter.

There is another registered political called Bangladesh Khelafat Andalon whose symbol is “banyan tree”, but that is not a part of the Sammilita Islami Oikya Jote.