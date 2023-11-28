Everything will be finalized by Dec 17: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that holding a free, fair and credible election is their goal and by arranging a peaceful election they want to prove that they keep commitment.

He said this while replying to a question from journalists at Awami League president’s office in Dhanmondi area in the city, reports UNB.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said many people are making various types of comments ahead of the upcoming national election and many are speculating a lot.

The minister said all these will be resolved through a fair election. “After that, a lot of criticism will end.”

Responding to a question on seat sharing among the allies, the minister said, “December 17 is the last date of nomination withdrawal. We will observe, make adjustments in the meantime. Everything will be finalized by December 17.”

Asked whether contesting the polls by Awami League leaders as independent candidates will cause any chaos, the Awami League general secretary said, “We are observing who want it. We have a strategic decision.”

“We have time till December 17. We can make changes or corrections within the time,” Quader added.

Replying to a query about BNP’s participation in the election, Quader said, “We have no objection if they participate. We welcome them. Some of them might take part in the election. Some have already collected the nomination papers.”