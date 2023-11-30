BNM announces candidates for 82 constituencies

Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) on Thursday announced the names of 82 candidates for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election slated for January 7 next year.

The list of candidates was published through a press release signed by BNM Secretary General Dr Md Shahjahan on Thursday.

The release said the party selected 82 candidates out of the 478 from different constituencies following a thorough evaluation.

They were selected based on criteria following principles, personal character, morals, tolerance, and compassion for the populace, among other qualities, it added.

It has been allotted ‘anchor’ as the party symbol.

Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) was registered as a political party in the Election Commission (EC) on August 10.