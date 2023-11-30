Sylhet Test : Tigers bundle out Kiwis for 317

Mominul Haque turned out to be the man with the golden arm for Bangladesh as the part-time spinner took two wickets in the only over of the day to break a crucial partnership and bowl out New Zealand for 317 with a seven-run lead. The hosts’ first innings on the third day of their first Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Introduced in the 102nd over for the first time on the day, Mominul trapped Kyle Jamieson on his first delivery. The ball held its line and hit Jamieson on his pads and hit middle and leg stump, even as the Kiwis’ take on the review showed. The wicket ended a 52-run partnership between Jamieson (23 off 70 balls) and Southee.

Mominul then wrapped it up with the wicket of Southee, who had batted brilliantly to add valuable runs for the Kiwis, with his fifth delivery of the over. Southee (35 off 62) tried to play across the line only to see the ball crashing onto his stumps to the delight of the Tigers.

The previous day, Mominul had ended a 78-run stand between Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips by scalping the wicket of the latter with his very first delivery of the game.