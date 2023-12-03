Nasum ‘slapped by Hathuru’, BCB sent legal notice to take action

An allegation has arisen against Bangladesh’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha that he slapped cricketer Nasum Ahmed during the World Cup held in India.

A legal notice has been sent in this regard toward Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon seeking an investigation over the incident.

Barrister Ashraf Rahman on Sunday sent the notice via an e-mail message on behalf of the Supreme Court lawyer Nahidur Rahman.

According to the notice, the BCB has been asked to take measures if the allegation is proved. Legal action will be taken if the board remains silent.

Barrister Ashraf said, “Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha slapped cricketer Nasum Ahmed on October 12 during the World Cup in India. We got the information with the help of the media. But the BCB has not taken any action yet.”

“To slap anyone is a criminal offense. So we provide a legal notice to the BCB president. Legal action should be taken against Hathurusingha in view of the truth of the incident. He should also be expelled if it is needed.