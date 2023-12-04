Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing

A Dhaka court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and 21 others for their absence during the hearing in a case filed in 2015 over political violence.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Additional Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.

Syed Nazrul Islam, lawyer of BNP chairperson’s advisor Amanullah Aman, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, a bus was set on fire by some leaders and activists of BNP led by Amanullah Aman on January 17, 2015, after bringing out a procession in Mohammadpur area in the capital.

A case was filed in that regard with Mohammadpur Police Station accusing 23 people, including Amanullah Aman and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

After that, police submitted a charge-sheet against 45 people to the court on August 23, 2016.

During the court hearing, some 23 people, including Amanullah Aman and Jaba Dal former president Saiful Islam, produced themselves before the court while the rest 22, including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Barkatullah Bulu, remained absent.

As a result, the court issued the arrest warrant against them canceling their bail.