No rally on December 10 as permission denied: Quader

The ruling Awami Leaque (AL) will not hold any rally in front of Baitul Mukarram’s South Gate on December 10 as Election Commission did not gave permission for it.

They will now celebrate Human Rights Day on December 10 indoors.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this to reporters on Tuesday morning after paying his respects at the grave of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy on the occasion of his 60th death anniversary.

“We had applied to the Election Commission, but it did not accept our request. The commission is afraid of showdown in the name of rally ahead of the general election. For this, we will decide to hold programme indoors,” Quader said.