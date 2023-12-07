EC approves transfer of 338 OCs, 110 UNOs

The Election Commission (EC) has approved a proposal of Public Administration Ministry and the Police Headquarters (PHQ) for transfer of 338 Officers in-charge (OCs) and 110 upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) ahead of the 12th general election.

The EC’s approval came after a meeting in this regard on Thursday at Election Bhaban.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EC received the list from the PHQ, discussed it but did not take any decision.

On December 4, the EC approved a Public Administration Ministry proposal for transferring 47 UNOs in the first phase.

Additional Inspector General (Administration) of the Police Headquarters Kamrul Ahsan said that the OCs who have spent six months or more at the same police stations have been kept in this transfer list.