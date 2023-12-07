Five women named for Begum Rokeya Padak 2023

Women and Children Affairs Ministry has announced the names of five renowned women as Begum Rokeya Padak awardees in recognition of their contribution to various fields in the country this year.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Thursday announced the names of five women at a press conference at Department of Information in Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital ahead of the Begum Rokeya Day to be held on Sunday (December 9).

The award recipients are – first woman vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Prof Khaleda Ekram (posthumous) of Dhaka for women education, Dr Halida Hanum Akhter of Rangpur for establishing women’s rights, Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina of Netrakona district for socio-economic development of women (posthumous), Nishat Mazumder of Lakshmipur district for contributing to awakening of women and Ronita Bala of Thakurgaon for rural development.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will adorn them with the award at a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on December 9, the state minister said.

Women and Children Affairs Ministry Secretary Nazma Mobarek, Department of Women Affairs Director General (DG) Farida Parvin and Principal Information Officer Md. Shahinoor Miah, were present, among others, at the press conference.