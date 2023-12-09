Two buses collide head-on on Padma Bridge

A passenger and a helper have been injured when two passenger buses collided head-on with each other on the Padma Bridge.

The accident happened at about 4:00pm on Saturday near the Pillar No. 10 of Padma Bridge.

Police sources said a passenger bus belonging to ‘Golden Line’ collided with another passenger bus head-on at about 4:00pm on Saturday. At that time, vehicles were plying on a single line of the bridge due to the ongoing work over the bridge. As a result, the accident happened. The accident left a bus passenger and a helper injured. However, no major losses were incurred in the accident.

Padma Bridge North Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Alamgir Hossain said the accident happened due to the ongoing work over the bridge putting dividers on the road. However, no major losses were incurred. Two injured persons were sent to the hospital, while police went to the spot.