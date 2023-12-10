Honour of Barrister Mainul Hosein: SC suspends half-day judicial proceedings

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has suspended half of the judicial functions at the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division on Sunday in honour of senior lawyer of the Supreme Court Barrister Mainul Hosein.

As per the decision, the judicial proceedings will remain closed from 11am-1:15pm.

Barrister Mainul Hosein, also former adviser to the Caretaker Government, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the capital at 6pm on Saturday (December 9).

He had long been suffering from cancer.

He left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Barrister Mainul Hosein’s first namaj-e-janaza held at Baridhara Jame Mosque at 10:30am and the second one will be held on Supreme Court premises after Zohr prayer.

Then he will be buried beside his parents’ graves at Azimpur Graveyard in the capital.

Barrister Mainul served as the Law, Information, Housing and Public Works and Land advisor to the caretaker government led by Dr Fakhruddin Ahmad. He also served as the president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

He was the publisher of The New Nation. Besides, he was the former Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Daily Ittefaq.

Mainul Hosein was born to journalist Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia. He earned his Bachelor’s in Political Science from the University of Dhaka in 1961. He joined Middle Temple to study law. He was called to the Bar in 1965 and became a Barrister-at-Law.