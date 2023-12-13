Govt can’t be ousted by killing people: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said BNP can’t oust her government by resorting to killings and destructive activities.

“They can’t oust the government by killing people. What kind of politics they do?” she said slamming the opposition BNP for their destructive activities.The premier was exchanging views with the newly elected committee of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at her official residence Ganabhaban, reports UNB.

Talking about the train accident that occurred due to uprooted rail track in Gazipur, she said some 20-feet rail track was cut by a gas cutter machine at Sreepur upazila in Gazipur at about 4:30am on Wednesday. BNP terrorists did the same thing on several occasions in the past, she said, adding that eight bogies of Mohonganj Express coming from Netrakona got derailed in Gazipur leaving a man dead and several others injured.

“That means it is an attempt to kill the people by derailing the train bogies. They want to overthrow the government by killing the people. What can they achieve from a movement by killing people?” wondered the PM.

She said BNP continues arson violence and is announcing strike (hartal) and blockade programmes every other day. The strike and blockade meant burning some buses and trucks, she added.

“What will be the future of the country if they carry out such activities at a time when we are offsetting the brunt of the global economic recession?” said Hasina.

The premier said they (BNP) should go to the people and those who the people vote for will come to power. “We’ve no attempt to hang onto power. We’re making development of Bangladesh as long as we are in power. None can deny that the country witnessed development. Today Bangladesh has radically changed,” she said.

She said those who plan to kill people uprooting rail tracks or burning people alive have nothing called sense of humanity among them. So, it is the people who will have to resist it.

“There is no clemency for them. They will have to face punishment. I would like to ask the people also to stand against them,” she said.

About the Israeli attack on Palestine, Hasina said Bangladesh has already sent relief items including dry foods and clothes for the Palestinians and will send more relief goods for them.

The new FBCCI committee with Mahbubul Alam was as president was elected in August 2023 for the 2023-2025 tenure.

FBCCI senior vice president Md. Amin Helaly, and three vice presidents Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker and Joshoda Jibon Debnath are among the newly elected officer bearers.