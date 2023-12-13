Spanish investment welcome in any sector of Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Spanish investments will be welcomed in any sector of Bangladesh for mutual benefits as Spain’s ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas paid a farewell call on her.

“They (Spain’s entrepreneurs) are welcomed. They can invest in any sector of their choice in Bangladesh,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying in the meeting with the Spanish envoy at her official residence Ganabhaban, reports BSS.

While briefing reporters after the meeting, Karim said Salas expressed his country’s keenness to invest in Bangladesh including its agro based industries.

“Many entrepreneurs are keen to visit Bangladesh and invest here,” the Spanish ambassador said.

He said the quality of hospital and agro equipment of Spain is very good.

During the meeting, both of the Bangladesh premier and the Spanish envoy expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship between the two countries and hoped that this relationship will be strengthened further.

The Bangladesh premier has sought GSP+ facilities from the Spain even after its graduation as a developing nation in 2026.

She said 60,000 Bangladeshis have been working in Spain and they are contributing to both economies.

The prime minister recalled her visit to Madrid of Spain in December, 2019 to join the COP25.

The Spanish envoy highly appreciated the unprecedented development of Bangladesh particularly in the sectors of social, political, financial and women development in the last 15 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In reply, the prime minister said her government has been working tirelessly for overall development of Bangladesh following the footprints of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

About women empowerment and development, Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had first initiated reserved seats in the parliament for women and taken various measures to make the women self reliant economically aimed at empowering them.

“We had to face a lot of difficulties to empower women. But, we have overcome,” she said.

The Spanish envoy praised the management of Bangladesh during the Covid-19 period for which the casualties were very low.

In response, the prime minister said, “We gave topmost priorities in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic”.

PM’s Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present..