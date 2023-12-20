Bangladesh Premier League begins Friday

The 16th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the top-flight football competition of the country, begins on Friday (December 22).

A total of 10 teams will take part in the league.

The defending champions, Bashundhara Kings, have won a record four consecutive titles.

Four matches are sated on the opening day at four separate venues across the country.

On the day, six times league champions Aabahani Limited, Dhaka take on Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj; Bangladesh Police Football Club meet Chittagong Abahani Limited at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh; Fortis Football Club face Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi; and Bashundhara Kings play against Brothers Union Club at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

On December 23, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Bashundhara Kings Arena.