9 arrested over rail line sabotage

National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a joint operation, have arrested nine persons at the airport railway station of the capital over vandalizing railway lines and trains and subversive activities.

In a press conference at the capital’s airport railway station on Thursday night, RAB-1 commander Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Mostak Ahmed said they were arrested by raiding the airport railway station area from Thursday evening to night.

They are suspected saboteurs. However, their names were not immediately known.

According to RAB, this combing operation was conducted against the suspected criminals involved in various criminal and sabotage activities around the Dhaka Airport Railway Station area.