Rizvi expresses deep concern over Khaleda Zia’s security

An unidentified individual attempted to enter the cabin of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital on Saturday evening.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi expressed deep concern over this incident.

“The intrusion attempt by an unknown youth into the cabin of our ailing chairperson, a respected three-time former Prime Minister, is not only worrying but raises serious questions about the security measures in place,” Rizvi stated, reports UNB.

The BNP leader highlighted the gravity of the situation, given Khaleda Zia’s high-profile status and her current health struggles. People are astonished at how the security of such a prominent figure, particularly in her vulnerable state, could be compromised in a reputedly safe environment like Evercare Hospital, he added.

Rizvi further questioned the implications of this incident, suggesting a potential deeper conspiracy. “The mysterious nature of this attempted breach has sparked widespread concern and speculation among the people. It is imperative to ascertain whether this was an isolated incident or part of a more sinister plot.”

The incident has led to calls for heightened security for the 78-year-old Khaleda Zia, who has been hospitalized since August 9 for multiple health issues, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, and heart complications. Recently, she underwent a specialized hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), performed by a team of US specialists from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine.

Since her conditional release from jail in 2020, Khaleda Zia has been under medical supervision. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government extended her release, mandating her stay in her Gulshan residence and prohibiting international travel.