Not election, drama being staged: BNP to EU delegation

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday informed the EU that the ‘one-sided election’ that is going to be held in the country without opposition party is not an election, ‘a drama’ is going to be staged in the name of election.

Holding an hour-long virtual meeting, a six-member BNP politician talked to the visiting European Union (EU) election expert to this end and shared some data with the EU team.

BNP standing committee members Abdul Main Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan, party chairperson’s advisory member Ismail Zabiullah, international affairs secretary Humayun Kabir, organising secretary Shama Obayed and human rights secretary Asaduzzaman took part in the meeting in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the EU delegation comprising two members held a meeting with the BNP leaders of Sylhet division at a hotel in Sylhet.

Among the leaders of Sylhet, BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Khandaker Abdul Moktadir Ariful Haque Chowdhury and Sylhet District BNP President Kaiyum Chowdhury were present on the occasion.