The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday announced a two-day mass contact and leaflet distribution programme again as part of their programmes to boycott the 12th parliamentary election and the non-cooperation movement.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

He said they will distribute leaflets on 31 December and 1 January calling people to boycott the upcoming elections.