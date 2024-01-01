EC to brief nation about election preparations January 6

The Election Commission (EC) will brief the nation on January 6 about the overall preparations for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told this at a press conference held at the media centre of the election building in the capital on Monday

He said the ‘meet the press’ will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka at 3 pm on January 6 to discuss the parliamentary elections.

The EC secretary said they want to inform all domestic and foreign observers, journalists, and guests about all the issues related to the election.

He also informed the media that all the mobile operators will provide full-speed internet on election day to keep the communication systems in polling stations .

The 12th National Parliament election will be held on January 7.